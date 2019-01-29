Cim LLC Buys 2,965 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Cim LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $142,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 427.3% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8,510.8% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $413,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,242,472.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AOS stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 150,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,085. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $812.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 40.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

