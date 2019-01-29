Cim LLC Acquires New Position in WD-40 (WDFC)

Cim LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,624,000 after buying an additional 68,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,370,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,818,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,370,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,818,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 14.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,651,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,383,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.98. 1,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,392. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $116.10 and a 52-week high of $187.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.39.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. WD-40 had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.08%.

In related news, insider Michael L. Freeman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $1,004,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.67.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

