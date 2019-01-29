Chemical Financial (CHFC) Stock Price Up 2.1% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $45.70. Approximately 660,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 353,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Chemical Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Chemical Financial (CHFC) Stock Price Up 2.1% Following Strong Earnings” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/chemical-financial-chfc-stock-price-up-2-1-following-strong-earnings.html.

Chemical Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHFC)

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.