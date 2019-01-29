Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Position Increased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1,241.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,505 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 456,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,851,000 after purchasing an additional 119,161 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $93.76 and a 12 month high of $120.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Position Increased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp-position-increased-by-pillar-pacific-capital-management-llc.html.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.