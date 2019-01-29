Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Position Trimmed by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 175,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,426,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,313,000 after acquiring an additional 324,464 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 165,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 12,400 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $585,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 93,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $3,638,888.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,785.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,963,928. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

