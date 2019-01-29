CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (CJPRY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. 802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,402. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

