CatoCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,479.00 (CATO)

CatoCoin (CURRENCY:CATO) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One CatoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $32.15 and $13.77. During the last seven days, CatoCoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. CatoCoin has a market capitalization of $39,157.00 and $7,479.00 worth of CatoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.01869356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00178689 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00204062 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded up 793% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029358 BTC.

CatoCoin Coin Profile

CatoCoin’s total supply is 3,405,764 coins. The official website for CatoCoin is catocoin.net . CatoCoin’s official Twitter account is @catocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

CatoCoin Coin Trading

CatoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $33.94, $24.68, $24.43, $50.98, $18.94, $51.55, $20.33, $13.77 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CatoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CatoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CatoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

