Caterpillar (CAT) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.75-12.75 for the period. Caterpillar also updated its FY19 guidance to 11.75-12.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $105.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a sell rating to an accumulate rating and set a $117.85 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $169.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.24.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $124.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $165.88. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

