Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,331,100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,171,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,074,000 after buying an additional 5,187,444 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,459,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,675,000 after buying an additional 5,152,514 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 31,054,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,269,000 after buying an additional 2,663,916 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,220,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.11. 1,075,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,220. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $36.09.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

