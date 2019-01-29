Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Position Boosted by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $28,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

NYSE CAH opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $35.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Cardinal Health declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Position Boosted by OLD Republic International Corp” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/cardinal-health-inc-cah-position-boosted-by-old-republic-international-corp.html.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.