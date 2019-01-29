Cardan Capital Partners LLC Takes $4.98 Million Position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 208,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 4.26% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 129,467 shares during the period.

Shares of XMPT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,325. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a $0.1066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

