Cardan Capital Partners LLC Purchases 43,460 Shares of ALPS ETF TR/SECTOR DIV DOGS ETF (SDOG)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS ETF TR/SECTOR DIV DOGS ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,460 shares during the quarter. ALPS ETF TR/SECTOR DIV DOGS ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.05% of ALPS ETF TR/SECTOR DIV DOGS ETF worth $19,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in ALPS ETF TR/SECTOR DIV DOGS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS ETF TR/SECTOR DIV DOGS ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ALPS ETF TR/SECTOR DIV DOGS ETF by 189.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in ALPS ETF TR/SECTOR DIV DOGS ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS ETF TR/SECTOR DIV DOGS ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

SDOG traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $41.88. 250,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,467. ALPS ETF TR/SECTOR DIV DOGS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71.

