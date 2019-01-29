Cardan Capital Partners LLC Invests $7.52 Million in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF (PXSV)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 285,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,000. Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 10.96% of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF by 53.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXSV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.85. 1,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010. Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2833 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th.

About Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

