Cardan Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Mongodb Inc (MDB)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,688,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,294,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,683,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,294,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,670,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,204,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $67,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $1,573,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 886,778 shares of company stock worth $73,133,297 over the last ninety days. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDB traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.99. 921,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,756. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.99 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $93.23.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Mongodb from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Mongodb in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Mongodb from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

