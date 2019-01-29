Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,299,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,609,000 after purchasing an additional 76,339 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,801,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,444 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,544,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,529 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.76. 1,643,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,225. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $120.81. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/cardan-capital-partners-llc-has-2-97-million-holdings-in-check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp.html.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.