CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 147.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $127,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $170,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $121.12. 130,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,072. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $107.34 and a 52 week high of $135.38.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

