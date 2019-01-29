CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $517,000 Stake in Diageo plc (DEO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $105,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.75.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.68. 15,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,722. The firm has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.22 and a 12-month high of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

