CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,758,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,476,000 after acquiring an additional 47,028 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 90,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,727,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

VDE traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,243. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $109.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

