Capital Management Corp VA Acquires 2,817 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up about 2.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.69. The company had a trading volume of 108,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,348. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

