Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 4,338 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,014,000 after acquiring an additional 718,941 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,277,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 680,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 369,159 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 210.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,092,000 after acquiring an additional 277,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 134.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 290,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 166,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.37. 161,805 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

