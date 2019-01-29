Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 710.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 61,890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 714.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.45. 10,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,417. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

