Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QEFA. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $311,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $862,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.34. 6,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,140. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.8773 per share. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 21st.

