Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) Holdings Trimmed by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,508 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,420 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 180,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,310,420 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 180,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 243.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,144,694 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $201,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,286 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 234.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,802,260 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $87,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $66,202,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.66 and a beta of 3.31. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $59.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 503.14% and a negative return on equity of 26.32%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

WARNING: “Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) Holdings Trimmed by Virtu Financial LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/canopy-growth-corp-cgc-holdings-trimmed-by-virtu-financial-llc.html.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.