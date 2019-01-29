Canon (NYSE:CAJ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

NYSE CAJ traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,820. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canon has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Canon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

WARNING: “Canon (CAJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/canon-caj-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates in four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.