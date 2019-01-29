CannaCoin (CCN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

CannaCoin (CURRENCY:CCN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. CannaCoin has a market cap of $73,019.00 and $0.00 worth of CannaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CannaCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One CannaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.29 or 0.03074241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.82 or 0.03234249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00905684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.01261083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00115019 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.01414366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00285582 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00025249 BTC.

CannaCoin Profile

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theProof of Stake Velocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CannaCoin’s total supply is 4,702,348 coins. CannaCoin’s official website is www.cannacoin.tech . The Reddit community for CannaCoin is /r/cannacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CannaCoin’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CannaCoin

CannaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

