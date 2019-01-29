Cadinha & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Watermark Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Stephens began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Pivotal Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.38.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $53,992.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,260.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $738,098.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,349.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 499,883 shares of company stock valued at $67,807,792 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $147.33 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cadinha & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/cadinha-co-llc-increases-holdings-in-salesforce-com-inc-crm.html.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.