Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 551.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,589 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,512,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,952,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

