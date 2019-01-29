Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $203,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,126,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3,801.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 413,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 403,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,860,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,702,000.

Shares of SCHB opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $56.12 and a 1 year high of $71.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0798 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

