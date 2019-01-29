Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) is Sanders Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,903,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 820,881 shares during the period. Cabot Oil & Gas makes up 3.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 7.17% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $755,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,855 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 159.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 43.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 33.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,900,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,290,000 after purchasing an additional 984,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,968,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $261,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,096 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COG traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. 202,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,334,848. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.74 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

COG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

