Btb Reit (BTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Btb Reit (TSE:BTB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th.

Btb Reit has a 12 month low of C$4.29 and a 12 month high of C$4.93.

Btb Reit (TSE:BTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$23.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Btb Reit in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

About Btb Reit

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate trust. The Trust owns approximately 72 commercial, office and industrial properties in primary and secondary markets. The Trust operates through four segments, which include office, commercial, industrial and general purpose properties.

