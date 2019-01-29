Brokerages Set Kroger Co (KR) Target Price at $31.53

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.53.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Loop Capital set a $30.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $30.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. 167,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,822,875. Kroger has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $27.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 50,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,475.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert W. Clark sold 14,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $421,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,388.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,698 shares of company stock worth $4,663,637. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 51,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

