Brokerages Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) PT at $74.20

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

ABG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $77.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $426,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

