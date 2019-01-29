Brokerages Expect Kellogg (K) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.28 billion and the highest is $3.37 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $13.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kellogg to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.35.

In related news, CFO Fareed A. Khan purchased 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $508,926.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven A. Cahillane purchased 17,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.63 per share, with a total value of $1,098,554.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,626,200 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 216.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE K traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,114. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

