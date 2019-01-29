Brokerages Expect Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Integer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Integer posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integer will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $305.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.95 million. Integer had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITGR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Integer to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.00. Integer has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $90.03.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 11,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $995,939.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,962.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 13,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $1,178,163.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,793.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Integer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Integer by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,681,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Integer by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

