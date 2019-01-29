Brokerages Expect Avalara Inc (AVLR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avalara to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Avalara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.01.

Shares of AVLR traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.05. 13,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,326. Avalara has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $457,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth about $25,777,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth about $11,645,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth about $3,920,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth about $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

