Brokerages Anticipate Radius Health Inc (RDUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($1.59) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.89) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.17. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 346.67% and a negative return on equity of 140.79%. The company had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of RDUS stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $17.10. 76,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.50. Radius Health has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $792.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Radius Health news, VP Joseph Francis Kelly bought 3,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $47,130.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 60,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $868,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,710,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,164,796.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $1,854,330 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 9,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

