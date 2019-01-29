Brokerages Anticipate National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. National Fuel Gas posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE NFG traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,795. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 54,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

