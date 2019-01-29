Brinker International (EAT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.78. Brinker International also updated its guidance to EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE EAT traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.78. 109,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,499. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $790.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 11,985 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $611,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,536 shares in the company, valued at $382,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,539 shares of company stock worth $2,692,195. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/brinker-international-eat-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.