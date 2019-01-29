Brewin Dolphin (BRW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $292.60

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 292.60 ($3.82) and last traded at GBX 299.60 ($3.91), with a volume of 192614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298.60 ($3.90).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRW shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 481 ($6.29) to GBX 394 ($5.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 380.80 ($4.98).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 3.73%.

In related news, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 17,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.39), for a total value of £60,093.60 ($78,522.93).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

