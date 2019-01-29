Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,304,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.77% of Boingo Wireless worth $115,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,931,000 after buying an additional 337,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after buying an additional 230,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIFI. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CEO David Hagan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $668,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,924,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,407,750. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $994.33 million, a P/E ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 1.02. Boingo Wireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

