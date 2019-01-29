Boeing Co (BA) Position Raised by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 1,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.55.

Shares of BA opened at $362.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $394.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

Boeing declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

