bitEUR Price Hits $1.16 on Exchanges (BITEUR)

bitEUR (CURRENCY:BITEUR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, bitEUR has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. bitEUR has a market capitalization of $124,875.00 and $159.00 worth of bitEUR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitEUR token can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00033567 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitEUR alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.01871517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00178959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00204128 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded 629.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029349 BTC.

bitEUR Profile

bitEUR’s total supply is 107,706 tokens. The official message board for bitEUR is bitsharestalk.org . The official website for bitEUR is bit.ly/BitShares_EURO

Buying and Selling bitEUR

bitEUR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitEUR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitEUR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitEUR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitEUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitEUR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.