Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,343 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.2% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 36,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period.
Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.76. 4,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,522. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $117.97.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
