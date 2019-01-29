Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,343 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.2% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 36,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.76. 4,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,522. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $117.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,343 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/bishop-co-investment-management-llc-buys-shares-of-2343-vanguard-mid-cap-value-etf-voe.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.