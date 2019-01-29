Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bausch has narrowed its focus on seven recently launched or expected to be launched products in the near future, pending completion of testing and receipt of FDA approval. After a tumultuous period, Bausch started a rebuilding process. The company recently changed its name. Even though it is still early to comment on the rebuilding process, the company’s efforts to sell non-core assets and pay down huge levels of debt are commendable. Bausch's Salix business continues to drive growth and contribute to the top line. In particular, increased sales of Xiaflex and Relistor is boosting the segment. However, the dermatology market continues to be challenging. Shares have performed better than the industry in 2018. Estimates have gone up ahead of the Q4 earnings release. Bausch has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other research firms have also commented on BHC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Shares of BHC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. 27,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Appio purchased 25,440 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $584,102.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

