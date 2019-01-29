Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Director Sells $112,682,360.00 in Stock

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $112,682,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BK traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.61. 4,061,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,872. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $830.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,383,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $991,438,000 after buying an additional 10,147,809 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5,293.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 6,527,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,045,000 after buying an additional 6,406,938 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,526,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,510.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,258,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,244,000 after buying an additional 1,210,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,881,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,831,000 after buying an additional 1,104,071 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

