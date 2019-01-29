Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Holdings Trimmed by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii makes up approximately 1.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned approximately 0.33% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOH. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 204.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 441,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after buying an additional 296,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,722,000 after buying an additional 275,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 23.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,858,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,977,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,859,000 after buying an additional 127,262 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,859,000 after buying an additional 127,262 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOH opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 56.24%.

Bank of Hawaii announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $130.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Holdings Trimmed by Country Club Trust Company n.a.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/bank-of-hawaii-co-boh-holdings-trimmed-by-country-club-trust-company-n-a.html.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.