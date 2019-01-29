Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the bank on Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th.

Banco Santander has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Banco Santander has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

NYSE:SAN opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 15.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/banco-santander-s-a-san-to-go-ex-dividend-on-january-30th.html.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.