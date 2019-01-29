Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,685 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $320,206.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $386,317.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,345 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,800.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. 1,723,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,678. Dropbox Inc has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 158.23% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.74 million. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBX. William Blair assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Nomura raised Dropbox from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

