Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $24,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,526,000 after buying an additional 56,414 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 67,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.87.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $135.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $107.61 and a 52-week high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 3,121 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $418,151.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 101,620 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $14,984,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,837 shares of company stock valued at $29,024,577 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

