Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 109.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Athene by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 375,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 141,367 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Athene by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Athene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 655,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATH stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.35. 8,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,518. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. Athene had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.09.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

